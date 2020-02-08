Christian Bale Would Be An Alien In 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Share it:

It seems we have new villain in the MCU and it would be the versatile Christian bale. This is indicated by the latest rumors, which ensure that Taika Waititi He wants to incorporate him as the bad guy in the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' story.

We had already heard that Marvel Studios was interested in the actor and since then the fandom had been speculating what the role the filmmaker had prepared for him. Well, everything points to what will be the villain, or so at least the medium ensures The Illuminerdi, who has reported that the character of Bale will be a alien species. Described as "from another world," it seems that this detail leads us to rule out the possibility of interpreting Dario Agger, the CEO of the Roxxon oil company that has the ability to transform into the Minotaur. But as we say, it's just a rumor. We will have to wait for official confirmations.

This would not be the first time we saw Bale in the genre of Superheros. Who doesn't remember his performance as Bruce Wayne in the trilogy of Christopher Nolan 'The dark knight'? Of course, it would be novel to see it on the side of the bad guys. But surely he is capable of that and more.

Unfortunately, there is still a long time to see this villain in action, as the release date of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is November 5, 2021.




