Christian Bale will be villain in Thor's new movie

The actor Christian Bale, who has been part of important film productions such as the Batman trilogy, by director Christopher Nolan, will perform in Thor: Love and Thunder and thereby join the Marvel Universe.

The information is released this day in different news portals. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale, who will be the villain in history, will also perform with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

The Illuminerdi site ensures that Christian Bale is already confirmed to be part of the aforementioned film, although there is still only paperwork to finish.

The same site states that the only thing confirmed is that his character will be from space and not from earth.

In the new Thor movie, Chris Hemsworth will play the character of Thor and will reappear Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will be the new owner of the hammer.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to have its world premiere on November 5, 2021.









Regarding Christian Bale, he began his histrionic development in the theater as a child, and in 1987, when he was 13 years old, he made his film debut in the movie Empire of the Sun, production by Steven Spielberg.