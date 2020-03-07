Christian Bale will be the villain of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For fans of comics and superhero movies, the chameleonic actor Christian bale It will always be Batman. His personification of Bruce Wayne during the Christopher Nolan trilogy has made him, for many, the best Bat Man in film history. He had been commenting for a long time that now it was not DC but Marvel who wanted to have the Oscar-winning actor in their ranks. In fact, earlier this month, we were commenting on the then rumor that he pointed out that he could be very close to joining 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The Thor's fourth solo delivery is going to be "very crazy" according to its own director, Taika Waititi. But it will also be a fundamental movie for the universe of the character, in which it is assumed that Natalie Portman she will also become Thor woman and where the current queen of Asgard, Valkyrie will reappear. It has been precisely Tessa Thompson, in full promotion of the third season of 'Westword', which has confirmed the news. Thus, as one who does not give an exclusive, he told ET:

Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic. I have read the script but I can't tell you much. I have a lot of exciting messages with Natalia (Portman). Let's have a great time.

To know which character in the Thor Universe Bale will play, we will still have to wait. But its incorporation into the cast only increases our desire for one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of Marvel. To see 'Thor: love and Thunder' will have to wait until October 29, 2021.