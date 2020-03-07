Christian Bale will be the new Marvel villain in Thor: Love & Thunder

Share it:

Christian Bale will play the villain in Thor's fourth movie titled Love & Thunder. We have long heard about the possible negotiation of the actor to play a character in the movie. Now, ET Online has spoken with co-star Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, and confirms that the rumors that Bale will join the cast They are true.

"Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which will be fantastic," Thompson said. "I read the script. I can't tell you much. Many exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and me. We're going to have fun. Taika is writing and directing . Some familiar faces. Some new people who will join. "

Thompson did not offer any information about the character that Bale would play, but said that Valkyrie will be the king of Asgard in the movie. "She is the king," Thompson explained. "If he can't find his queen, he will only be king and queen at the same time."

Bale is a story actor who is perhaps best known for his interpretation of Batman during the Nolan trilogy. Other fans will know him as Patrick Bateman of American Psycho or even as the voice of Howl in the English version of Howl's Moving Castle, which you can see on Netflix next month. He recently co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film Ford v Ferarri.

Thor's next installment will be a little different from Ragnarok and the director and screenwriter, Taika WatitiHe has also said that it will be even more fun. The film will begin shooting this summer and the November 5, 2021. If you want to know the list of characters that IGN has selected as possible candidates to be the villain of Bale, check out our report on the villains that might appear in Thor: Love & Thunder.