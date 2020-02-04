 Christian Bale rumored to be an intergalactic villain in Thor: Love and Thunder

General News

February 4, 2020
One of the great bomb rumors we had these weeks was the potential incorporation of the actor Christian bale to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Officially nothing has been said about it, but the rumors do not stop coming. Much has been said about its potential role, even to place it as Beta Ray Bill, and the last thing that sounds now points more or less on the line that had been playing so far.

As the medium points The Illuminerdi, the actor would play a intergalactic villain. Although they have not been able to confirm the name of the character in question, it is an alien species and is described as someone “from another world”. They add that officially, studio and actor would not have closed anything yet but they assure that there are negotiations in progress so that the actor has a main paper in the film, that would be the main villain.

All the rumors that have been playing so far did seem to agree that the actor would play a character with a certain load of motion capture, and characters such as Gorr or DArio Agger were regarded as possible roles for the actor.

