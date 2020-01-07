Entertainment

Christian Bale negotiates to join Thor: Love and Thunder

January 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
The former Nolan Batman, Christian Bale, is now in negotiations to join the massive Marvel cinematic universe as part of the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi.

According to information from Collider, the actor is close to closing an agreement to play an unknown role in the next film focused on the character of Thor with fellow cast members such as Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.

Knowing that The Mighty Thor comics are the inspiration for this fourth character movie, Bale's possible roles could be: the villain Dario Agger, who eventually transforms into a powerful minotaur; the butcher of the gods, Gorr or any other related to the long series.

Thor 4 will be in theaters on November 5, 2021 and filming would begin this summer with Portman being the new Mjolnir chosen to guide and protect the Asgardians.

