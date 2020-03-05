Chrissy Teigen openly explains why he regrets his chest operation

Share it:

Chrissy Teigen acknowledges that he regrets having gone through the operating room when he was 20 years old to have chest surgery.

The model recognizes having reached maturity and self-confidence that it lacked for many years.

The passage of time not only alters our physique, but also our way of thinking. An acquired maturity than the model Chrissy Teigen He has recently exposed by openly acknowledging that he regrets having gone through the operating room when he was younger. The wife of John Legend, who rose to fame thanks to the Sports Illustrated publication in 2010, operated on chest when he was 20 years old, something he would never repeat at 34. According to her, she underwent the scalpel “to look good in a swimsuit”, an aesthetic priority that, as she acknowledges, today has been more than relegated to being the mother of two children. And it was precisely his maternal experience that brought him more than one problem with these implants:

"At the time I thought that if I was going to have to be posing, I wanted them" happy ", but then I had babies, they filled me with milk and then they deflated … so now they are a problem."

And although he knows that these implants have to be changed approximately every ten years, Teygen acknowledges that he has no plans to remodel them, since over the years he was afraid of the scalpel:

"I know they have to be changed every ten years, but when you have children re-think about the risks of surgery and I think I definitely don't want to die in a chest operation."

Also, the presenter of the program ‘Lip Sync Battle’ recognized that the relationship she has with her body has changed radically for years due to the confidence she now feels in herself. A self-esteem that for eight years was scarce when weighed three times on a daily basis: in the morning, in the afternoon and at night. Fortunately, today, this obsession has disappeared: