Chris Rock reveals that there will be some comedy in his new Saw

The first spin-off of the franchise Saw has a release date for this year and production of Crish Rock, who now says that "there will be humor here and there", without it being precisely Scary Movie.

"Many times I'm going to watch a movie or watch a series and I think 'Wow, you see, a couple of jokes make a lot of difference here.' I love Saw, but I thought 'Wow, there's nothing in the mood'. So it seemed like a good place … fertile ground … by the way, I've seen a half-mounted version of the new Saw. It's still Saw, it's bloody, it's visceral, but there are bits of humor here and there. We're not reinventing it, it's not Scary Movie, it's Saw".

This movie that still has no title should be in theaters on May 15 of this year and will be the first film in the series to reach theaters since the premiere of Jigsaw in 2017.

Rock will appear in the film in the role of a detective who will investigate the crimes linked to Jigsaw. Samuel L. Jackson will play his father.