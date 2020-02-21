Chris Pratt says Jurassic World 3 will be like Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the second movie of the Jurassic World trilogy we saw how the franchise was preparing to become much more massive in terms of ambition as the dinosaur's pitch to the entire planet opened. With the consequences of that end, the heroes of Jurassic World 3.

To be able to stop these genetically manipulated beasts, many hands will be necessary and that is why the cast of the film is full of stars. Chris Pratt has spoken recently about the magnitude of this project. When comparing the movie with Avengers: Endgame the actor said the following:

"It is the feeling it will give. I am not allowed to say anything … Everyone is there. Virtually everyone will be there. I may be spoiling it, but I don't care. The entire cast of the original movie is back. It's going to be the way Endgame was gathering all the Marvel characters".

We already knew that the classic characters of the first Jurassic Park were going to return, but it seems that things are going to really get out of hand and truly everyone will be involved in this movie of Jurassic proportions.

Next to Pratt will be Bryce Dallas Howard and also Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum returning to the roles they played in the first film of this saga that is already in its sixth installment.

There will be new faces like those of Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze, recently confirmed to join others such as Jake Johnson and Omar Sy of the first Jurassic World and other newcomers such as Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.

It would be a good time to close the saga once and for all with a final burst and not continue to stretch a license that has been known to maintain with dasaplandity for many years.