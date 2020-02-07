Chris Pratt Joins The Terminal List

Share it:

Although there were those who already had him signed ‘Everwood’(2002), or even his small but shocking appearance in‘Wanted (Wanted)’(Timur Bekmambetov, 2008), when we really met Chris Pratt it was in 'Parks and Recreation’(2009). And when we fell in love with him it was from the second season.

During the success of that jewel of NBC devised by Greg Daniels Y Michael Schur, Pratt wasted no time and we could see him (to a greater or lesser extent) in titles like ‘Moneyball: Breaking the rules’(Bennett Miller, 2011),‘The darkest night (Zero Dark Thirty)’(Kathryn Bigelow, 2012) or‘Her’(Spike Jonze, 2013).

We all applaud when, after joining the gym of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we had fun with his Star-lord custom made in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’(James Gunn, 2014) and‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’(James Gunn, 2017) and became the favorite meme of velociraptors in‘Jurassic World’(Colin Trevorrow, 2015), but not everything lasts forever.

After leaving Anna Faris and losing his mind on Instagram based on proclamations and actions not quite right, part of the public began to wonder how much Pratt had been too much.

The criticisms of ‘Passengers’(Morten Tyldum, 2016) were just the beginning and, become the worst character of‘Avengers: Infinity War’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018), and in a fleeting dummy in‘Avengers: Endgame’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019), it seemed obvious that the actor had to reinvent himself.

Now we know that you will try to return to the small screen thanks to a project that, at least for now, seems really interesting.

Chris Pratt will be the protagonist and one of the producers of ‘The Terminal List’, The series that will adapt the acclaimed novel by Jack carr, a story that follows a Navy SEAL who, having discovered that the government is behind the death of his entire team, decides to act.

The interesting thing about this ‘The Terminal List’Is that he will be responsible for Antoine Fuqua, director of 'Replacement killers’(1998),‘Training Day’(2001),‘The Equalizer’(2014) and the absolutely underrated‘The Equalizer 2’(2018).

Actor and director already agreed on the not exactly remarkable remake ‘The seven magnificents’(2016), will they convince the public this time?