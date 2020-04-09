Chris Pratt gets a Wolverine look and Hugh Jackman responds

Share it:

The Wolverine of an entire generation is no longer with us after the death of the Hugh Jackman character in Logan, but as we wait for Marvel Studios to choose its new adamantium-filled mutant for the UCM Maybe we should settle for the cheap version of Chris Pratt.

The actor, who plays Star-Lord in Marvel movies, has uploaded a photo to Instagram stories in which he appears with a beard that connects him to the hair on his head with lush sideburns and a scruffy hairstyle. He has accompanied the photo with the hashtag #quarantinewolvorine sasaplanding the cheapest Wolverine cosplay we have ever seen.

Jackman responded to this photograph by sharing it on his social network profile along with two images of the mythical Troll dolls (in reference to that hairstyle) and the word cute.

This serves us as entertainment while we wait for the arrival of the X-Men to the UCM with a new Wolverine and the rest of their allies and enemies reimagined with what we suppose will be a radically different cast of actors than seen until the date in the Fox movies.

With a ton of movies already announced for UCM Phases 4 and 5 we don't expect to see the X-Men or The Fantastic Four back in theaters until 2023 at the earliest. Neither was the good guy from Deadpool, perhaps the best-used character of the many whom Fox brought to the cinema.

Hugh Jackman has already announced in the past that a new actor was in the spotlight to succeed him as the Wolverine on the big screen. To date, no clues have emerged as to who this actor might be.