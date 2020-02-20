Chris Pratt compares 'Jurassic World 3' with 'Avengers: Endgame'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Jurassic World 3' is about to start filming, and Chris Pratt It is starting to get in tune with its new production. The actor will play Owen Grady again under the orders of Colin Trevorrow And according to him, this installment of the franchise will be similar to 'Avengers: Endgame' in some aspects, which is a great comparison.

Pratt, who is currently promoting 'Onward', his new Pixar movie, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres was asked about the third installment he is about to shoot. The actor expressed his enthusiasm for the return of the original cast, Sam Neill, Laura Dern Y Jeff Goldblum, and then came the similarity with 'Endgame' This is what he said:

"It seems to be the end. I can't say anything, but I will tell you everything … He has everyone. He has almost everyone in him. Maybe the annoyance, but I don't care. But the whole cast of the original 'Jurassic Park' it's going to come back. It's going to be like when 'Endgame' brought all of Marvel together. "

This does not mean that he will have time travel and that kind of crazy thing, but the idea that he will unite the entire franchise in a movie is what is prevailing in the project. Neill, Dern and Goldblum have not appeared together as Alan, Ellie and Ian since the first in 1993. It is normal for Pratt to make similarities since his two characters have been memorable in today's cinema. Both Peter Quinn and Owen are quite charismatic and the public remembers them easily.

"I'm leaving tomorrow and I will be filming for a long time. The script is amazing. Colin Trevorrow, who wrote and directed 'Jurassic World', will return to do this. I really want to! I'll shoot until July. It's great. It's about 100 days of shooting. It's a huge movie. We will be all over the world. The story is very, very interesting. Really great. It's going to be something great. "

The third part will start from the events seen in 'The Fallen Kingdom', with dinosaurs living among humans in the real world. This was glimpsed in last year's Battle at Big Rock short, also directed by Trevorrow, who has been in charge of the sequel script alongside Emily Carmichael.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake johnson Y Omar Sy among others they will be in the movie again, with DeWanda Wise Y Mamoudou Athie They will be newcomers. But their roles have not yet been revealed. 'Jurassic World' will arrive June 11, 2021. We will have more details as filming begins.