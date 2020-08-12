Entertainment

Chris Pratt became a dad: the daughter of the actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger was born

August 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Golden period for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: the couple seems to work really well and, to crown their love story, the gift that the couple had been waiting for nine months has finally arrived.

A few hours ago, in fact, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter gave birth to her eldest daughter of the couple: no information has yet circulated on the name chosen for the little girl, but judging by the reaction of her brother everything seems to have definitely gone well.

"They're doing great, I brought them a little present"Patrick Schwarzenegger said, while another source close to the couple explained:"They knew they were going to have a girl and they were very excited. Kat had a simple pregnancy and is hoping for a quick recovery today. At the moment, everything is fine".

For Pratt, however, this is not the first time as a new dad: the Guardians of the Galaxy star has in fact already had a child, Jack, born of a previous marriage with colleague Anna Faris. Today's news therefore confirms all the rumors about Schwarzenegger's pregnancy that have circulated since a short time after the marriage of the two, but that they never received comments by the couple. Speaking of children, meanwhile, Pratt recently paid homage to a small Avengers fan.

READ:  The Lord of the Rings: Treebeard or Gimli? Here is the role that has put the actor in crisis

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.