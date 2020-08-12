Chris Pratt became a dad: the daughter of the actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger was born

Share it:

Golden period for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: the couple seems to work really well and, to crown their love story, the gift that the couple had been waiting for nine months has finally arrived.

A few hours ago, in fact, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter gave birth to her eldest daughter of the couple: no information has yet circulated on the name chosen for the little girl, but judging by the reaction of her brother everything seems to have definitely gone well.

"They're doing great, I brought them a little present"Patrick Schwarzenegger said, while another source close to the couple explained:"They knew they were going to have a girl and they were very excited. Kat had a simple pregnancy and is hoping for a quick recovery today. At the moment, everything is fine".

For Pratt, however, this is not the first time as a new dad: the Guardians of the Galaxy star has in fact already had a child, Jack, born of a previous marriage with colleague Anna Faris. Today's news therefore confirms all the rumors about Schwarzenegger's pregnancy that have circulated since a short time after the marriage of the two, but that they never received comments by the couple. Speaking of children, meanwhile, Pratt recently paid homage to a small Avengers fan.