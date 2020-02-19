Chris Pratt and Tom Holland want to reunite The Avengers with a Dragons and Dungeons themed party

Share it:

Tom Holland has revealed that he and Chris Pratt have been talking about organizing a session of Dragons and Dungeons with the cast of The Avengers. It will not be a canon of the UCM, but it is a good way to bring the band together.

In statements to IGN on the occasion of the Disney Pixar's Onward world premiere, Holland was asked if he had played Dungeons & Dragons before. While his response was negative, he gave fans of the most powerful Heroes on Earth a reason to rejoice.

"I haven't played, no, but Chris and I have been talking about organizing a Dragons and Dungeons themed session with the Avengers. What would be great. We would really want a movie about it, because it would be really fun. We wouldn't broadcast it, because we wouldn't we want to be in plan … are we live? Oh, ok. I'm really stressed now. "

A D&D session with Holland, Pratt, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemworth, Mark Ruffalo and others would be spectacular if done right.

I could allow our favorite characters from the Marvel movies that are no longer with us to have one more story, I could allow our heroes explore some of the abandoned storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or it could simply allow us to see once again the Avengers sitting around a table eating shawarma.

While you can focus on something completely outside of UCM, it could be fun to get a different perspective of our favorite actors, one that could be something similar to the next Marvel's What If series …? that comes to Disney +.

