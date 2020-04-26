TV Shows

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child

April 26, 2020
Edie Perez
Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who are husbands, are expecting their first child together and through their social networks they make it public. Both have already been married for ten months.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are happy about life because after several studies, the doctor finally confirmed that they are "pregnant".

The news is published this day on different news portals and the couple also makes it known on their respective networks.

Chris and Katherine were married on June 8, 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, United States, in which only family and closest friends were present.

Chris has acted in films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Guardians of the Galaxy, is 40 years old, and is a father with Anna Faris, his ex-wife.

Chris and Katherine spend very important moments in their personal and professional lives. He succeeds with his film career and she as a writer.

