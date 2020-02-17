Chris Pratt and his binge of ribs in 'Parks and Recreation'

Share it:

Chris Pratt went to Jimmy Kimmel's talk show where he revealed a very fat episode that happened during the filming of the NBC comedy 'Parks and Recreation'. We say very fat literally, since as Pratt said, one of the filming days came to eat … 16 COSTILLARES! An exorbitant amount with which Chris Pratt could take the place of the extreme power champion.

The actor said that a scene was taking place in the Jurassic Fork restaurant which, as its name implies, has a curious dinosaur theme. That day Chris Pratt He must be very hungry because he put 12 ribs between his chest and back. “They put us plates the size of some dinosaurs. And then, since I had nothing to say on the scene, I decided that I would eat a rib for every shot we made. ”, Pratt said. But we still had to know the story of the four missing ribs … And, as the actor detailed, already at lunch it seems he was still hungry And, of course, filming catering proved very appetizing. "At lunch, the catering company was cooking ribs. So I took another four ribs, I sat next to Nick and ate them. I took a tremendous binge of food," the actor explained with laughter.

Pratt also addressed the subject of weight gain that he experienced during filming, an extra kilos that he proposed to the director of the series. "I remember that in the first two seasons, unintentionally, I had gained some weight and I thought: 'Oh, God, Chris, you really let yourself go.' Then I thought it was one of the funniest things I had done and I went to Mike Schur , our creator, and I said: 'I want to win some 13-18 kilos'. He said go ahead and I did so. "

His character in the series brought out Chris Prattwho after slim down and recover muscle, the actor went on to play Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and several films of 'The Avengers'. And to eat in a restaurant of dinosarios, to star in two films of 'Jurassic World', with the third movie going, as the actor announced on the show, where he was also surprised by Tom Holland.