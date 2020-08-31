Chris Pine Wants Star Trek 4: “Let’s Hope Paramount Will Make It Up”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a recent promotional interview Chris Pine, protagonist of the film reboot of Star Trek designed by JJ Abrams, spoke of the possibility of returning in a fourth chapter.

Although the television universe of Star Trek is expanding, however, the cinema one has pulled the hand brake for some time, with Paramount Pictures apparently undecided on what to do: according to various reports that recently emerged, there should be three versions of the next Star Trek movie, the pandemic-themed thriller written and directed by Noah Hawley (recently overshadowed), Quentin Tarantino’s gangster adventure (which at the moment is a big question mark) nor the original idea based on a time travel.

Pine, who in the past contributed to the delay of the ‘first’ Star Trek 4 as he abandoned negotiations for the new contract, he revealed of still wanting to reach a new deal and reprise his role in the next film.

“I have not heard anything concrete“said the actor.”I mean, I’ve been asked these questions for a long time. But I’m the last person to ask anything. Can I say I heard – what did I hear? That Tarantino will make his own film. And then, that Noah Hawley was about to do another one, but then he ran aground. Meanwhile, there is Discovery, with the new cast led by Alex Kurtzman. So, I really don’t know. I know Paramount got a bit of a makeover in some sort of major corporate reconstruction. So hopefully, when all this dust has settled, something concrete will come out of it and we will get to work. I’d like to do it“.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.