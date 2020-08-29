Entertainment

Chris Pine, the time Jack Ryan's performer got a punch from Idris Elba

August 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
Tonight back on TV Jack Ryan – The initiation, 2014 film directed and starring Kenneth Branagh, starring Chris Pine in the role of Jack Ryan, the famous character in the novels of the writer Tom Clancy.

The actor has always been try to give the best in their performances, trying to get a very high level of truthfulness but, sometimes things can go a little wrong. On the set of Star Trek Beyond in fact, actors Idris Elba and Chris Pine decided to make their fight scenes as realistic as possible, and this caused some small problems to the interpreter of Jack Ryan.

Elba taken by the heat of the moment, he would have thrown a really strong punch to his colleague causing him a black eye as reported in one of his funny interviews: “Chris Pine and I got a little too rough in the fight and so I ended up giving him a black eye which also ended up in the movie.”

Pine, however, seems to have not particularly suffered from the blow taken and indeed, it would seem to be very proud of the result achievedor for the scene: “It was great, we got carried away by the moment, and between one fake punch and the other, but he gave a really strong one. A normal day of work on the set.”

Quentin Tarantino recently admitted that Chris Pine is the best actor of his generation. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments and in the meantime check out our review of Jack Ryan – The Initiation.

About the author

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

