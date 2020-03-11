Chris Pérez falls in love with Selena Quintanilla

Share it:

Selena Quintanilla is still alive through her music and in the hearts of her millions of followers, family members and especially Chris Pérez, a former member of Los Dinos and with whom the singer married on the morning of April 2, 1992. This next March 31 will be the 25th anniversary of the death of the Queen of Tex-Mex.

On the 25th anniversary, Selena Quintanilla will be the cover of a special edition of People en Español magazine. The singer's widower shared the cover image in his Instagram feed, writing the following message. "I am so proud of everything you still do and everything you stand for."

The words of Chris Pérez have made Selena's millions of followers remember that "forbidden love" that they lived before secretly getting married. Likewise, the emotional images of her husband during the funeral came to the memory of the followers of the Queen of Tex-Mex.









In another publication on his Instagram account, where he has more than 420,000 followers, Chris Pérez commented, "Since yesterday many of you asked about an English version (of the magazine) I have the honor of sharing the news on this commemorative edition of Selena on the cover of People magazine (English version. "

Today, I am nothing more proud than to let the whole world know how truly special it was and continues to be.

"25 years later, she continues to be an inspiration to millions of people around the world, I am eternally grateful to have met her and been part of her journey. Thank you to People magazine for honoring Selena and her legacy and for including me in this number".