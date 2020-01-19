Chris Hemsworth will star in a documentary series of "superheroes" for real

Share it:

While the goodbye of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers seems to be quite clear after 'Endgame', Thor would not have to leave the front line of Marvel. It is true that Asgard is no more than a fishing village and that he is not even the king but we let him accompany the Guardians of the Galaxies (or was it Asgardians of the galaxy?) and you still have to give your Mjolnir to Jane. In short, Chris Hemsworth still has some work to do as God of Thunder before giving the witness (if they don't both live together) to Natalie Portman, and say goodbye as did his fellow Iron Man and Captain America. However, although we already know that the Australian will repeat his character in 'Thor: Love & Thunder', after 'Endgame', it is difficult not to think that a stage has ended. Everyone is looking for new challenges. While Robert Downey Jr.'s has been a new installment of 'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle', Chris Hemsworth has embarked on something very different.

This is a documentary series that the actor will bring from the hand of National Geographic called 'Limitless' ('Without limitations'), in which the scientific advances that improve the power of the human being will be reviewed. The actor will meet with scientists to face and review advances in health and training that allow us to overcome the limits of the human body.

Chris Hemsworth has joined NatGeoChannel in the 'Limitless' series, about biotechnological achievements and other ways to unlock the body's secret super powers for better, and more lasting, lives. He will be the guinea pig.

Comicbook also collects the statements of Hemsworth himself about this curious project, which seems to mix fiction with the most scientific reality of his life in recent years.

Basically, they have convinced me to volunteer as a guinea pig for a series on physical and mental challenges around the world, all for science. We hope to sow light and new scientific ideas with the focus on announcing a healthier lifestyle. Production will start soon. Wish me luck.

From here the main problem we see in this project is that, however difficult the challenge Hemsworth faces … Let's see, we've seen Thanos cut off his head.