 Chris Hemsworth says Thor 4 is going to be "crazy" after reading the script

The actor Chris Hemsworth The other day the Jimmy Kimmel program participated and spoke about different topics, and of course, the subject of Thor came up. He confesses that he has already been able to read Taika Waititi's script and breaks into flattery towards the work done by the filmmaker.

He does not go into detail about the script, but he does comment that it is the best he has been able to read in years. He does not know exactly if that version of the script is the one that will finally be used for the film – remember that not long ago we learned that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson was hired to co-write the script – but if so, It will be a real "madness", a term that Waititi also uses a lot to refer to the movie. He also assures that the film is going to be to have Waititi in its maximum splendor.

It's one of the best scripts I've read in years, he revealed. It is Taika at its extreme, and at its best. If the version I read is the one we have running, it will be crazy.

At the level of curiosities, in this interview he also commented on those elements of the set that he likes to take, and that his wife Elsa Pataky has already revealed in the past saying that Chris always takes a souvenir from the set, to the point of putting a rule at home: no more hammers. The actor revealed that he has Thor's original hammer and also the Stormbreaker that we saw him in. Avengers: Infinity War and in Avengers: Endgame; but the way Pataky said it, surely he has some more hidden around there.