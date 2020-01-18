Chris Hemsworth prepares a documentary about real-life superheroes with National Geographic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After announcing that he leaves the cinema for a year, Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is working on a new production.

The project will be in collaboration with the National Geographic channel and is called Limitless. This program will deal with superhuman feats such as living a healthier life, fighting aging or facing extraordinary challenges.

Damian Holbrook has shared this information on Twitter mentioning Hemsworth's collaboration with NatGeo Channel. Limitless promises to deal with biotechnology and the "super powers" that human beings can achieve.

.@Chris Hemsworth have you partnered with @NatGeoChannel for a series called "Limitless" about groundbreaking biotech and other ways we can unlock the body's secret superpowers for better, longer lives. He'll be the Guinea Pig. #natgeo # tca20 – Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) January 18, 2020

According to ComicBook, the announcement came through a video by Hemsworth on the TCA press tour. The program will reach the public of Nutopia by Jane Root and Protozoa Pictures of Darren Aronofsky.

Thor's actor will serve as a "guinea pig" for the experiments of a scientist who will try to take advantage of human capabilities through science.

"Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges around the world, all for the sake of science," Hemsworth explained. “We hope to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life. Production starts soon, so wish me luck. "

Hemsworth has recently donated a million dollars to end the forest fires that are sweeping Australia. After entering this new adventure, Thor will return in Phase 4 of the UCM.