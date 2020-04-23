Chris Hemsworth leads a hard-hitting Netflix thriller with spectacular action scenes

Share it:

The importance of movie stars has declined in recent years for the benefit of franchises. An actor can rampage at the box office with certain sagas but then crash repeatedly when he seeks to demonstrate his worth in other projects. This has been exacerbated with the rise of superhero cinema, this being the one that launched stardom into Chris Hemsworth after becoming the Thor of Marvel.

Now he has a new chance to prove himself in ‘Tyler Rake’, a powerful Netflix thriller that has its greatest virtue in the brutal action scenes throughout its footage. However, this debut film by the until now director of specialists Sam Hargrave it does not want to influence violence exclusively and it raises an arc of redemption for its protagonist that never ends up being as stimulating as its most primary facet.

Simple and to the point

‘Tyler Rake’ tells the story of a mercenary who has to rescue the son of a criminal, but everything gets complicated and he is forced to do little less than face an army to try to complete his task. In the purely argumentative there is not much to scratch from the script of Joe RussoBecause everything works best when more space is left for action and for Hargrave to demonstrate everything he has learned in these years as a specialist.

In fact, the need to give a moral background to the character played by Hemsworth always remains in no man's land. It is not as it is foreseeable, it is simply stated in such a way that a conjunction between staging was necessary -in the purely dramatic, one can speak at best of a functional work by Hargrave- and performance- Hemsworth was much looser and more credible in the internal torture he suffered in 'Avengers: Endgame' than here – much more so if the desired dramatic impact was to be achieved.

Luckily, it is true that the film starts with an impact on it, but then it is dosed instead of becoming a too recurring stop that could exhaust the peculiar fun offered by a movie like ‘Tyler Rake’: the overdose of violence coupled with intense action scenes. From the moment of the kidnapping, shown in a dry and forceful way, it is clear that Hargrave is not going to be foolish, but it is not until the arrival of a wild chase when all the cards are placed on the table.

Hargrave uses the resource of the false sequence shot to get fully into a sequence that at the same time seeks excess and relative realism. I say relative because you can see where each cut happens unless you pay attention, but this is where the viewer's reaction to ‘Tyler Rake’ will mark the rest of the show: You can let go and enjoy the violent show with impressive work on the action choreography or just focus on finding the trick.

Other aspects of ‘Tyler Rake’

The rest of the footage becomes a combination of more relaxed moments, necessary not to saturate the viewer and also to give the ensemble something more dramatic, especially the relationship between the mercenary and the rescued young man – notice, do not expect anything very elaborate, which in the end becomes an extension of the trauma suffered by the character of Hemsworth that leads him to give a damn about three peppers whether or not he is alive-, and more action scenes in which a level of intensity similar to the previous one is sought.

Along the way there are some curious details such as the appearance of David Harbor or everything related to the boy who intends to impress the great villain of the show and has between the eyebrows of our protagonist. They are not aspects that the film works too much, because in the end what matters most is being a kind of update of a certain action cinema that dominated Hollywood during the 80s and that has been in frank decline for some time, partly due to the aforementioned boom in The Superheroes.

What should be clarified is that 'Tyler Rake' is not a film that stylizes or gloats over every violent outbreak, since Hargrave is always looking for certain moral grays that are also partially transferred to the visual treatment of images. Here violence is not celebrated, but it is pushed to the limit. Nobody is immune to bullets no matter how well trained they are and that is something that is captured well in images, thus adding a very grateful dose of tension to all those sequences.

For his part, Hemsworth meets without shining. It is not a role that requires so much of it, it is true that there is some evolution regarding the typical action hero, but then that is the least interesting part of ‘Tyler Rake’ and the Australian actor does nothing especially well to enhance it either. Of course, he has the presence and is more than credible as a tough guy with the ability to face any type of danger.

In short

‘Tyler Rake’ is a good hobby that shines when delivered to action. In its own way it is still a more refined version of the action cinema of the 80s with a great star at the forefront of the cast. A type of film that is barely made in Hollywood anymore and therefore feels almost like a breath of fresh air.