Chris Hemsworth hugging a Koala is what you need to make your day

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Chris Hemsworth breaks Instagram with an adorable photo of a koala.

You will not see Chris Hemsworth again without a shirt in the cinema and we know the reason.

With the scenario we have in our country, in which the bad news about the Coronavirus is increasing, we need some air and joy in our lives. Tension and nervousness are at their highest level and it is essential to occupy our mind with positive images. That's why we want to make your day with the photo you've shared Chris Hemsworth on his Instagram taking care of a koala. Can you be more adorable? We think not. The actor, very concerned about the care of the environment and animals, approached an NGO to see the work they develop and incidentally help with these precious animals, whose life is in serious danger of extinction and more now after fires that have ravaged the country.

Chris Hemsworth tender us with an image taking care of a koala and that we have discovered on his Instagram

Chris Hemsworth, our beloved Thor, has become the hero of this koala with whom he has been photographed. The tender snapshot already accumulates more than two million likes.

In addition, the interpreter posted this message:

"Fantastic to visit Friends of the Koala and see first hand the incredible work and commitment with the Koalas to preserve and improve their habitat. It is a profit-driven association run by volunteers. Rescuing, rehabilitating and liberating …"

After this moment we are sure that many are strongly envying that koala.