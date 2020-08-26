Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky speaks: “Our marriage is certainly not perfect”

Share it:

The age of social media has also made digitally accessible some extracts from the private lives of Hollywood stars, who often maintain a direct line with their fans through the web. However, it’s not always all plain sailing, as several accounts seem to convey. So it is for Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

In a recent interview, the Spanish actress talked about her relationship with the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now on the threshold of ten years:“I find it funny that people think of us as a perfect match. Absolutely not. There have been ups and downs and we keep working on our relationship. I think a relationship is a constant job. It’s not easy.”.

Over the course of the interview, Elsa Pataky explained how they both often strive to find the positives even when things are not easy at all.

Pataky recounted how one of the reasons the relationship with Chris Hemsworth proved to be lasting is the fact of share several common passions:“Chris and I love to play sports, eat healthy and keep our bodies moving. We took the kids to surf. Any kind of hobbies to take them outdoors and not let them be on social media and computer. My daughter goes to horse with me since she was two and a half years old. The secret to a lasting marriage? Find things to do together as a family that all of you can love. It’s not about something that takes millions of dollars to make it happen in your life. And look at the positive aspects, even when the negative ones are rampant “ Hemsworth’s wife said.

