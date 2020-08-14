Chris Hemsworth, Face Swap turns him into Hulk Hogan: here's the hilarious horror

Share it:

As officially known for a few months now, Chris Hemsworth will play Hulk Hogan in a biopic currently in production, and after seeing him in the role of the legendary wrestler thanks to a spectacular BossLogic poster well, today it's the turn of something a little less spectacular.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, in fact, a Twitter user used Face Swap to literally transform Chris Hemsworth into wrestler Hulk Hogan, and the result is nothing short of … what we show below, let's put it this way.

Earlier, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star stated: "This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine the preparation for the role will be purely and insanely physical. I'm going to have to put on more muscle mass than I put on Thor".

Among other things, the announcement of the film about Hulk Hogan with Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist was not received with great enthusiasm in the world of wrestling, as also specified by commentator Bryan Alvarez, not very convinced of the choice. "Chris Hemsworth just looks like a normal guy; yes, he is big and has long blond hair but … did you see Hulk Hogan in the 80s? He was at least twice the size of Thor"commented Alvarez lapidary.

We remember that before seeing him in the role of the fighter, the Australian star will return to the Marvel Universe with Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth film in the stand-alone saga of the God of Thunder and the second written and directed by Taika Waititi after the success of Thor: Ragnarok.