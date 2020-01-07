Chris Hemsworth donates money to end the fire in Australia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Chris Hemsworth has joined the millionaire donations that other celebrities like Nicole Kidman have done to end the fires that are destroying Australia and to help those affected by these terrible fires. The actor, without having to wear Thor's suit and carry his characteristic hammer in his hand, wanted to put his grain of sand to save the world and has donated 1 million dollars. This is what he himself told in his profile Instagramwhere have you shared a video in which he explains and tells everything about the donation.

"As you well know, the fires Forests in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn with adverse weather conditions ", begins by saying the actor in the video, who encourages his followers to collaborate with what they can. "I hope you can also participate. Every coin counts, so everything you can collect is much appreciated.", write in the text that accompanies the video, in which Chris Hemsworth explains that the million dollars he has donated "It goes directly to the firemen, to the people who are in the fight with the flames and to all those who desperately need our solidarity."

Comments of gratitude towards the actor and his family for this gesture soon arrived, including that of the Australian Red Cross who wrote in the post saying that "We are impressed by your support. We cannot thank you enough Chris Hemsworth".