Chris Hemsworth donates a million dollars to end Australia's fires

He is not the first to do so, as actors and actresses like Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez, Russell Crowe or Hugh Jackman have also donated money. But it is clear that the gesture of Chris Hemsworth It may well serve you to be worthy of the Mjolnir in real life. To the point that he has donated a million dollars to help fight the fires that are ravaging Australia in recent months.

We are talking about very serious fires that have already killed 480 million animals and insects, and even more than 20 people. Not to mention the destroyed heritage, with thousands of houses destroyed. That is why the donation is so important that, together with the others, it can help to reverse the situation.

In addition, the actor who plays Thor at UCM has released a message on social networks to encourage his teammates to do the same. This is what he comments on Instagram: "Like you, I want to support the fight against forest fires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. I hope you can also contribute. Every penny counts so that everything you can gather is greatly appreciated.".

Changing the subject, Hemsworth fans can begin to breathe easy. After a sabbatical time, the actor is expected to return to star in the next Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, the movie was scheduled to be shot in Australia. However, given the current situation in the country, last minute changes cannot be ruled out.

Sources: Daily Mail / Instagram