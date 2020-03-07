Chris Hemsworth butt on the beach doing yoga and surfing

Share it:

We already know that if something in this life is passionate about Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam is to grab the surfboard and catch waves on the east coast of Australia, his native country. But there is always something new to discover; We had not yet seen the eldest of the saga stretching his apollite muscles and doing yoga poses before wetting the wetsuit.

In the photos we can see Chris, who looks insurmountable 36 years, loosening his back and raising his arms, among other pranks. By the way, if you have not yet identified it, that man in gray t-shirt and blue pants is Liam himself, who took the lead in the water and watched his brother's positions astonished, as if it were not a routine protocol. If something is seen, after confirming last August that a break would be taken after the success of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, is extremely relaxed. ‘Thor’ wanted to focus on family – we have also seen him on social media on numerous occasions to perform fitness workouts with his wife Elsa Pataky – sports and rest. Despite this, in April will premiere 'Extraction ' for Netflix, a thriller where Hemsworth gives life to a black market mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime lord, which assures us a good dose of action. Although this time it is without a hammer, it will recover again in 'Thor: Love and Thunder', its next appearance in the MCU, and that begins its filming in the middle of this 2020.

Once the exercise in the arena, both, together with Chris's personal trainer. Luke Zuccchi, they entered the ocean to leave the typical images soaked with an effort face. We already know that surfing enhances your muscles, improves balance, increases your cardiovascular capacity and burns excess fat.