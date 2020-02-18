Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Train With Ross Edgley

Share it:

How they prepare physically the stars for some role we have already spoken here on occasion, such as Keanu Reeves, which has already begun to prepare for 'John Wick 4', or Jason Momoa who has started practicing MMA as a training routine for the production of 'Aquaman 2'. However the sport Not only does it have to be done in the face of some role that requires physical strength and good endurance, but as a usual practice. A couple who takes the 'mens sana in corpore sano' very seriously is the one who forms Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. If last year they launched a mobile application for fitness where they showed their daily workouts, recipes and meditation, among other options, they have now made their last challenge public: a training session with athlete Ross Edgley.

In order to overcome their own limits, both have undergone hard training in their home in Australia under the supervision of the professional. The different activities they have carried out have been hanging on their social networks, where you can get some inspiration to try the challenge also in your homes.

"Taking training with the man more seriously fit of the world @rossedgley. Some interesting facts about him is that he swam around Britain, ran a marathon pushing a car, performed a triathlon carrying a tree of almost 50 kilos, climbed on a rope for 24 hours until he reached the height of Everest (8,848 meters) and he did it all for charity, "Chris shared on his Instagram.

Elsa Pataky has also wanted to share some of the moments of this personalized training. If your husband has shown some weight exercises, she has not been left behind:




