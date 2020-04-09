Chris Evans was convinced by his mother to be Captain America

Share it:

Imagine that Marvel is going, the Marvel that just had a huge hit with 'Iron Man', and asks you if you want to be Captain America. No audition is required. You just have to raise the shield and, kachín !, to earn millions of dollars. It's not like to think twice, right? Well, according to Chris Evans' mother, Lisa, in the April / May issue of the US edition of Esquire, her son, who is now impossible to untie the character of Steve Rogers, rejected Marvel at first. According to her, he was afraid of becoming too famous, "famous guy I-can't-leave-home".

"His biggest fear was losing his anonymity"Lisa says. "Chris was saying to me, 'Right now I have a career that allows me to do what I really like. I can walk my dog. No one bothers me. No one wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the thought of losing that is terrifying to me. '".

When Evans came out of his sulk and decided to at least think about whether to accept the role or not, he called his mother for advice, and that's where the miracle happened.

"I said to him, 'Look, do you want to be able to dedicate yourself to acting the rest of your life? If you accept this role, you will have the opportunity to do so. You will never have to worry about paying the rent. If you accept the role, you just have to think : it will not affect my life negatively, this decision will only help me ". Now, almost a decade after the premiere of 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011), it's hard to imagine anyone other than Evans on paper.