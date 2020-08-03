Chris Evans, Taika Waitti and many others praise Ryan Reynolds' initiative

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ryan Reynolds launched The Group Effort Initiative this week and received acclaim from numerous colleagues from the star system including Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Olivia Wilde and many others.

That of the actor of Deadpool is a specific program aimed at limiting the concept of diversity and encouraging inclusion in order to develop talents belonging to minorities generally underrepresented in Hollywood. This is a very commendable initiative born in a climate that is not particularly easy for cinema, which at this moment must try to deal with the claims arising from the Black Lives Matter.

Reynolds launched his initiative on Twitter: "The Group Effort Initiative is designed to invest in the talent and creativity of all underrepresented communities who have often felt that this sector has no room for their dreams."

Many Hollywood stars supported him with their posts in particular Chris Evans sharing the post of the most irreverent superhero of the cinema he simply said: "This guy…" to underline how commendable this project is. Taika Wiatiti instead he ironically invited Blake Lively to pay attention to his partner, as he intends to marry him: "Tell Blake I'm going to marry you".

Below you can take a look at the various posts in support of the Group Effort, among which that of Olivia Wilde, James Gunn and Anna DuVernay stand out.

The good heart of the actor has also been seen in recent days as Reynolds has promoted the search for a stolen bear that contained the mother's voice of a girl who died prematurely. So waiting for the ex of Deadpool 3 to resume production Scarlett Johansson is dedicated to charitable initiatives.