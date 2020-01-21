Chris Evans Releases Defending Jacob This April

Share it:

If you missed Chris Evans in future projects, calm down, because the legendary Marvel actor already has a new project at hand. No, the marvelita world has nothing to do with it, Capi is gone forever (or so it seems until good news). Where we will see Evans next April is on Apple TV + in a new series produced and starring Evans himself. Is named 'Defending Jacob'and has its premiere scheduled for April 24, to be exact.

East thriller, based on the homonymous novel of William Landay, will follow the story of the assistant prosecutor Andy Barber, who, before a murder case, sees how all the tests lead to his own son. "Divided between his duty to defend justice and unconditional love for his son," the protagonist must try to solve the crime of 14-year-old Ben Rifking, his son's classmate, Jacob.

Together with the prosecutor, played by Evans, we will see Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell and J.K. Simmons in the series The fiction will broadcast a new chapter every Friday. Written by Mark Bomback, Morten Tyldum will lead.

This series continues to demonstrate the race that Evans is carrying out outside of Marvel, because we have already seen him debut in the thriller 'Daggers by the back' and on Netflix he released last 2019 the story based on real events' Rescue in the Red Sea '.