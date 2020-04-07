 Chris Evans rejected at first to be Captain America so as not to lose anonymity

Share it:

The actor Chris Evans He was one of the first to join the UCM, although not without certain doubts. In fact, the actor had many doubts at the beginning as we have commented on more than one occasion on the blog, and for example the initial offer to link him for nine films ended up being reduced to just six. Obviously today, the actor is happy to have accepted the offer, but in his day, it was his mother who had to help him convince him.

As detailed by the mother in an interview, Lisa Evans, one of Chris Evans' biggest fears was losing his anonymity. He was clear that he wanted to dedicate himself to the world of acting, but it gave him a certain vertigo to be so famous that they literally overwhelmed him if he was simply walking down the street.

Her greatest fear was losing her anonymity. Said: ‘Now I have a career where I can do a job that I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. No one wants to talk to me. I can go anywhere. And the thought of losing that terrifies me. ’ …I told: ‘Look, do you want to do an acting job for the rest of your life? If you play this role, you will have a chance. You never have to worry about paying the rent. If you accept the role, you just have to decide, it is not going to affect my life negatively, it is only going to allow you to have a life. ’.

In 2011, Chris explained that he didn't even have to audition for the role, and it was a direct offer made over the phone. After rejecting the offer at first, they continued to insist, so until together with a contract for only six films, he ended up agreeing.

