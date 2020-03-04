Chris Evans Prayed to Rian Johnson Go out in Daggers for the Back

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a budget of 40 million, ‘Daggers in the back’Managed to become one of the greatest hits of 2019. The hilarious script of Rian johnson, together with their brilliant management work and a cast delivered to the cause, they achieved the miracle of contextualizing in the present a story of Christie Agatha without really adapting one of his works.

And like everything 'Cluedo'That is worth it, the movie is full of clues, signs, surprises and hidden secrets but, even in this movie made puzzle, chance has helped the producer shine with a special tone. And no, this time we are referring to the jersey, but the guy who was inside.

"I think I didn't even let him talk”Comments Chris Evans in statements published on Comicbook about their first meeting with Rian johnson To talk about the movie. "I think I was chattering all the time about what I wanted to do with the paper and what I thought I could contribute and that, basically, please choose me. It was simply my way of telling her, of begging her"

And that's how Evans ended up embodying the mysterious Ransom Drysdale and becoming the first icon of the movie, and we must not forget that, when ‘Daggers in the back'began to point to possible phenomenon, one of the initial media consequences was the so-called #KnivesOutChallenge, a label that preceded a photo of the user who wore it wearing a sweater, nice tribute to the garment that a hanger like that of the actor became absolute basic for movie fans.