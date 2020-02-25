Chris Evans negotiates to star in the remake of The Store of Horrors

Share it:

Actor Chris Evans is in full negotiation to get a leading role in another film adaptation of The store of horrors, where Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton would also be involved in some way with Billy Porter confirmed to give voice to the mythical Audrey II.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Evans would opt for the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello, dentist and partner of Audrey, whose role would be for Johansson while Egerton could play the protagonist, Seymour.

In the direction would be Greg Berlanti, who is behind the movie Love, Simon and has served as producer and mastermind behind the Arrowverse for The CW, would also be in charge of directing this remake.

Warner Bros. would be trying to get all this cast from last fall. Porter has confirmed his appearance and Evans would be the only actor still in negotiations at this point.

The store of horrors is a Roger Corman movie released in 1960 and is a musical comedy. He became a theater musical in 1982 and has been going around the world ever since. This musical became a film again in 1986 with Rick Moranis as Seymour and Steve Martin as the dentist.

The story revolves around the clerk of a plant shop that is secretly in love with Audrey, one of her workers. Seymour takes to the store a strange carnivorous plant that he calls Audrey II, to soon discover that the plant attracts customers to his business getting him the attention he has always dreamed of. The plant begins to speak and asks Seymour for human blood to stay alive. This leads the protagonist to go to certain dark places to maintain his fame.

The most popular role of Chris Evans in recent years (and perhaps throughout his career) has been that of Captain America in the Marvel Studios movies.