Chris Evans and his triumph in the jerseys challenge

Internet is as wonderful as it is terrifying. On the one hand, we have been able to verify how certain toxic "fans" of 'Star Wars', with nothing better to do in life, were dedicated to trying to boycott the new film by Rian Johnson, director of 'The Last Jedi'. They did, telling people the resolution of the murder that makes up the plot of 'Daggers in the back'. On the other, much nicer people have taken it with something else in the movie, the jerseys. You may not have noticed, but the fantastic cast that fills Johnson's movie has a very distinctive wardrobe.

The series, which reinforces a winter character in its history, covers most of its characters in very warm clothes. It's hard to imagine the character for whom Ana de Armas has obtained a Golden Globe nomination Without his kilometric scarf. The character of Chris EvansOn the contrary, he squirts elegance pija with his white sweater. A garment that could have gone unnoticed, but we already know what the internet is like. On the network it has been put in a way to imitate the characters through their jerseys and other costumes with the hastag #knivesoutchallenge.

Although the thing is gone focusing especially on the character of Evans (the easiest to imitate), even the director himself has joined the challenge. He has done it with a striking white sweater with a scorpion behind that he wore, attention, during the filming of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'. Apparently, that's how you saw one when he directed Carrie Fisher.

But the protagonist of this story was still to come. Chris Evans had very easy to win the challenge, he just had to put on the sweater to, well, be as close to himself as possible. Sure victory. But, of course, that would not have been funny. The actor's response has been better and, thanks to your dog Dodger, the competition has become canine.

The message, which already accumulates more than 50 thousand retweets and has exceeded half a million likes, has undoubtedly passed #knivesoutchallenge. 'Daggers in the back' still in more than a hundred cinemas of our country