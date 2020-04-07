Chris Evans agreed to be Captain America at UCM because his mother convinced him

Share it:

Not all Hollywood stars have fame in their careers and this is the case of Chris Evans, the only person we can imagine today as Captain America in the UCM, like the first avenger, like America's ass.

Although it is hard to believe that someone can reject a role for Marvel and Disney, the truth is that Evans was not at all sure about accepting the role of Steve Rogers for fear of losing his privacy. His mother told it in an interview with Esquire.

"Her greatest fear was losing her anonymity. He said 'I have a career now where I can work on what I like. I can walk my dog. No one bothers me, I can go wherever I want. The thought of losing that terrifies me. ' I said, 'Look, do you want to work as an actor for the rest of your life? If you play this role, you will have that opportunity. You won't have to worry about paying the mortgage again. If you take the paper, you have to decide, it is not going to affect my life negatively, it is going to give it to me '"

It seems that if today we have Captain America that the UCM deserved it is thanks to Lisa Capuano Evans, because thanks to his words the actor accepted the role they offered him and has spent more than a decade linked to the shield of the Marvel character.

For now Rogers has said his last words at the UCM and therefore Evans would have too, although with multiverses and time travel one never knows what to expect from the future of these films where everything is possible and no character comes to be. completely discarded.