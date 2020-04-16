Chris Cuomo reveals that he infected his wife with coronavirus

Share it:

Chris Cuomo, who revealed late last month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, said his wife Cristina has also been infected.

The CNN presenter made the announcement online Wednesday night during an interview with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Cristina now has COVID (-19). She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart, ”said Chris Cuomo. "It is the only thing I hoped would not happen, and now it has."

Cuomo has continued to appear in the air and has documented his health problems with the coronavirus. He had been quarantined at his home on Long Island, New York, and said he would stay in the basement to make sure his wife and children did not receive him.

