Chris and Liam Hemsworth Surf Perfect Wave

We are at Christmas time, and like most of us have our days off, Hollywood actors are also taking their days off. Like good Australians, and where it's hot, brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth have taken the opportunity to enjoy the holidays practicing their favorite sport, the surf. But … why go to the sea and wait for the perfect wave to appear? In Melbourne they have built Urbnsurf, a theme park related to this sport and that offers its fans the possibility to enjoy perfect artificial waves In a giant pool.

"I enjoyed a very fun day with a small group of family and friends at @urbnsurf, in Melbourne. 10 hours in the water and I am sore and sunburned, but it was worth it. I can't wait to repeat the experience, I recommend it ", published the actor of Thor in your Instagram account.

A few minutes from Melbourne Airport, Urbnsurf is a pioneer water park perfect for fans of surf, both newbies and professionals, as it offers different types of waves. Prices? From $ 25 per hour adults, to 15 children. There are also two-hour guided classes starting at $ 59.

This is not the first time we see Chris and Liam practicing surf, since the brothers, very fond of fitness, are also passionate about cardio, and the surf brings great benefits in that regard. Because the fact that in Marvel the actor has presented us with some overweight does not mean that in his day to day he likes to take care of himself. By the way, before getting down to work with the following from Marvel, Chris is about to record a biopic to Netflix of the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. Liam, meanwhile, has to premiere the television series'Arkansas Y Nick Santora '.