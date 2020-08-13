Cholo Simeone, after the elimination of Atlético Madrid: "We gave everything, we had no more"

Share it:

Cholo Simeone expressed his satisfaction with Atlético Madrid's season. Photo: Lluis Gene / Pool via REUTERS

The elimination of Atletico Madrid before him Leipzig in Lisbon it was as painful as it was fair. The German team beat the Mattress and kept the ticket at semifinals of the Champions League, where it will be measured against PSG.

After the game, Diego Simeone assured that "there are no excuses", In the result, since his rival"had decision, vitality, enthusiasm and freshness”. "They won the duels. They won in fouls. They won in understanding the game well. We had a hard time inserting ourselves into the game. Maybe at the time of 2-1, after the 1-1 ours was where the game was calmer. I had passed that phase where they were better and it seemed the second goal of a match that we couldn't play as we wanted”, The DT analyzed.

Conforming to an atypical season due to the suspension that occurred in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cholo He remarked that they gave everything they had to give. “It was a long and hard year, in which we were unemployed for 60 days. We had to play again 11 matches in a row with the pressure to enter Champions Yes or yes. We tried to give everything but it didn't work out. Now you have to raise your head and try it next year”, He emphasized.

“The footballers gave themselves in the best way they could. We had no more; and we had to lose ”, continued the coach of the Mattress. And he argued: "They were better, with more speed and intensity and after the entry of Joao (Felix) we find better passages. Then came the penalty that seemed to give us more options, but they were better, more active, they won on fouls, possession and they were just better”.

"The pain is because after a season with so many needs and obligations, inserting new people, We arrived with great enthusiasm and respect for the rival. The feeling is bitter but I know we gave it our all. Of course we could do better, but we gave it all. A good season is closing and the next one will be tough, with good coaches that make the distances shorter. It will be a responsibility as a coaching staff to improve what we did this season, ”he stressed.

Beyond his satisfaction at getting a place for the next edition of the Champions League coming, Simeone remarked that the objective was to go further. "I don't know what the explanation is … bitterness, sadness, we were looking for everything, but when it is lost we will look for the situations that could allow us to have done better. Anyway, I can guarantee you that we did everything this season, which has been long throughout the year, because it was not this game alone, "he concluded.

