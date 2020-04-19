Entertainment

Chocolate and Secco di Vento Aureo become 'real' with two cosplay followers

April 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures we met dozens of characters out of the ordinary, but undoubtedly the most disturbing pair of all is the one formed by Secco and Cioccolata, who appeared in the fifth season of the anime, or Vento Aureo, reviewed here, and two fans of the brand have decided to pay homage to them with cosplay.

The threat of this terrible duo arose shortly before Giorno, together with his friends, managed to meet and kill Hell, boss of Passion and owner of the very powerful Stand King Crimson, and proved to be much more dangerous than expected.

Chocolate has an incredible ability, derived from its Green Day Stand, which allows it to spread in the air a mold capable of affecting living organisms and making them die in a few minutesmoreover with the lowering of the quota it tends to reproduce and therefore to affect other people. Secco instead, ex patient of the sadistic Chocolate, uses the stand Oasis and he always has a video camera with him, ready to resume the atrocities committed with his colleague.

Two fans of the Hirohiko Araki series wanted take on the role of these terrible villains. The user @swagamura shared on Instagram the post you find at the bottom of the news, showing two images in which the crazy ex surgeon and one of his creations show themselves in all their extravagance.

