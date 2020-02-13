Choco boasts sexy legs in stockings by February 14

Share it:

Who has everyone hypnotized with her beauty is Jimena Perez, better known as the Choco and is that she uploaded a photo of heart attack to her social networks where she boasts Hello Kitty stockings on her beautiful legs.

After publication the former collaborator of Selling He left his fans speechless, as he made some very flirty poses with which he left he won compliments of all kinds because it is not the first that the woman is classified as sexy.

"You look beautiful And the spectacular outfit", "There is no doubt, you are very cool my Choco, greetings to Madrid", "Your super cool tights Where did you get them ?, they wrote to the driver.

Recall that the Choco moved away a little from the middle of the show to be more aware of his son because he wanted to fix some slight problems he has faced for a long time so he has let his fans know.

"This disorder has a common trunk, like other things there were our red foci, because this disorder has a common trunk with some characteristics of autism, that some characteristics Iñaki had and others completely contradicted it… "said Choco in an interview about his son's health.

It is worth mentioning that contrary to his sister-in-law Atala Sarmiento, Jimena has an excellent relationship with his boss Pati Chapoy, who gave him the opportunity to get away from the middle of the show business without any problem for which he feels very grateful to her and that is Prove every time you can.