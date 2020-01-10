Chloë Sevigny expects her first child

Share it:

The actress Chloë Sevigny and your partner, Sinisa Mackovic, they are in luck, because they will be released as parents the next spring. Neither of them had decided to make it official through their social networks, and it was the news portal about celebrities TMZ who echoed the good news, which was finally confirmed by the actress's representative to People.

The actress of Big love Y Boys don't cry will be released as mother at 45 and in this way he seems to realize a dream that he already expressed a few months ago, when he confessed that it was better for him to have a daughter soon: "I have the shirt I used in the movie Kids, all kinds of strange articles of the characters that I have interpreted, my dresses of the Oscar… It is shameful. I better have a daughter soon or I don't know what will happen …, "he said in an interview published in Who What Wear.

Three years ago, in another interview published in the magazine W Magazine, the actress was asked about her secret to keep young once I turned 40: "I think it's because I haven't had a baby. I think the wear and the stress Regrettably ages to women, especially when they have children in their thirties and not at 20 ", the actress confessed.

Sevigny maintains a relationship with Sinisa Mackovic, of Croatian origin, who maintains a low profile on social networks and is director from the Karma art gallery, located in New York, where the couple lives. After knowing the news, the couple went for a walk through the streets of the city, without hiding the pregnancy and showing complicity and happiness in equal parts.