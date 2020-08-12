Chloe Bennet films her reaction after reading the final script

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The conclusion of Agents of SHIELD is now imminent, in fact after seven seasons we will discover the ending of the adventures of Team Coulson and the other protagonists of the series. Chloe Bennet, in preparation for the latest episode, shared a video of her with fans.

You can see the video at the bottom of the news, the actress has chosen to upload to her Instagram profile official his reaction after receiving the script of the final episode via e-mail, commenting it like this: "Scroll to see a fool. I recorded this video on July 14, 2019, right before reading the final Agents of SHIELD script. In a typical Marvel way, we didn't know what was going to happen to our characters until this point. For the past 7 years, it's always been fun when I get the new script via email, it was a chance to find out more about a character I've been playing for a long time.".

The message of Chloe Bennet go on: "Now I find it strange but funny that I filmed myself before and after reading it … Why did I do it? Anyway, this was me after just reading it, so good luck to all of us who will have to see the Agents of SHIELD conclusion".

We are sure that the final episode will be well received from all fans of the series, to conclude we report some advances on the conclusion of Agents of SHIELD.