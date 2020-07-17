Chivas took the national classic by defeating América 4-3 and qualified for the Cup final for Mexico

Share it:

América and Chivas played this Thursday the pass to the final of the GNP cup for Mexico (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

In a new edition of the national classic, America and Chivas the pass to the final of the GNP Cup for Mexico. Although those from Coapa complicated the game, the rojiblancos managed to pass with a marker of 4-3.

The Eagles had to vindicate themselves with their fans after the thrashing that Cruz Azul gave him last week. However, not a minute passed and Guillermo Ochoa he had to remove the ball from his goal due to a mistake by his defense.

It was barely 16 seconds before the start of the game when, in the first third of the field, Bruno Valdez gave a bad pass that Alexis Vega recovered. The striker leaked a pass to José Juan Macías, who only had to travel a few meters and beat the rival goalkeeper to mark the first of the match.

José Juan Macías opened the scoring after 16 seconds of the match (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

Both squads paused the game, but the cards moved after half an hour of play. At 32 ′, Jesús Angulo overflowed on the left wing, raised his head and unloaded for Vega. Without thinking, Alexis makes a wall with Macías of first intention, culminating in a shoe that beat Ochoa again.

The storm was coming to come for those led by Miguel Herrera, but Federico Viñas gave him hope. At 35 ′, Giovani Dos Santos took advantage of a counterattack and sent a cross for the Uruguayan, who nodded pumped before the bad reaction of Antonio Rodríguez to close the gap on the scoreboard.

The start of the second half had no emotions. The squad of Luis Fernando Tena, who could not be present on the court, He tried to cross the midfield of the Azulcremas, but only stalled the ball in the middle of the field, without there could be dangerous actions in the arches.

Alexis Vega was the best Chivas player on the field (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

After the rehydration, the Louse moved pieces in 11, which generated a new face for the team that served to tie the game. In the 69th minute, the red and white defense gave spaces to Francisco Cordova, who unthinkingly fired a long-distance shot with his left leg to beat Rodríguez.

America's tactical work fell apart over another defensive error. At 80 ′, Ochoa deflected a shot from Miguel Ponce, but the rebound went to the center and fell to Angel Zaldivar. The rojiblanco reinforcement only pushed the ball to the nets when seeing the free frame.

Four minutes later, Uriel Antuna undid the defense of the nest, but, without finding any loopholes, released the ball to Isaac Brizuela. The Bunny cut to the center on the edge of the area and shot the American goalkeeper.

América tried to tie the game, but lacked forcefulness at the end of the match (Photo: Twitter / @ClubAmerica)

With "kidneys", Andrés Ibargüen Discounted to leave the score 4-3. At 88 ′, the Colombian advanced in a counterattack and, from a medium distance, left the goal defended by Rodríguez, who could not stop the third fall of his frame.

With this result, Cruz Azul and Chivas will face each other in the grand final of the GNP Cup for Mexico. The party will be this Sunday, July 19 at 20:45 hours (central Mexico time), at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

The Machine advanced to the final this Wednesday, after drawing 1-1 last minute to the Tigres of the UANL. Then, on penalties, the sky-blue beat the cats with a great performance by their youth goalkeeper, Andrés Gudiño.

At the end of the meeting there was a row where the technicians of both teams, Robert Dante Siboldi and Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, as well as the feline players Guido Pizarro and Javier Aquino were involved. However, everything ended in a shower of statements post-match.

