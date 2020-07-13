Chivas: Ricardo Peláez revealed how the approaches with Carlos Vela and Chicharito Hernández were

Share it:

Ricardo Peláez revealed how the approaches with Carlos Vela and Chicharito Hernández were (Photo: Fernado Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

Ricardo Peláez, sports director of Chivas from Guadalajara, revealed some details about the return of some former rojiblancos players. He spoke about Javier's case "Chicharito”Hernández, Carlos Candle and Marco Fabián.

In an interview with Chivas TV, Peláez assured that he did look for Chicharito. In addition, he clarified what happened when he learned that the Mexican striker denied having received offers from the club.

"Yes (I looked for him) and he in some program said no. It seems to me that there was a communication error between his representative and him ”, sentenced the manager from Guadalajara.

Peláez assured that he did look for Chicharito before the striker signed with the LA Galaxy of the MLS (Photo: AFP)

He remembered that he found out when he was with Amaury Vergara, team president. He noted that the two could not believe Hernández's statements, since it was the second time they were looking for him.

Ricardo pointed out that the first time was before his arrival at the rojiblanco club. "Then I, when I was invited to be part of Chivas, I struck up a conversation with his representative and told him that the doors were openWhat chance was there, "he said.

"Time passed and then Chicharito said: 'Chivas did not look for me.' I want to tell Chicharito that we do look for him through his representative ”, emphasized the sports director.

Javier Hernández, in his presentation with the LA Galaxy, mentioned that the current administration of the Flock did not seek it (Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

And is that Javier Hernández, in his presentation with the LA Galaxy, He mentioned that the current administration of the Flock did not seek it. ”To close the Chivas thing, it is very simple. They only looked for me once and it was before the World Cup (Russia 2018), when I spoke with (Matías) Almeyda and from there on I have never been anywhere near reaching Chivas, ”said the striker.

"So, that I decided not to go … I did not decide because they never put me an offer. There was never any decision other than to continue in Seville or continue with this project, ”he stated in January 2020 at a press conference.

Carlos candle

Peláez also clarified what happened with Carlos Vela, current forward for Los Angeles FC (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY)

Peláez also clarified what happened with Carlos Vela, current forward of Los Angeles FC. He assured that they also looked for him, but the MLS MVP rejected them.

He explained that when they went to look for Uriel Antuna in Los Angeles, they had contact. For a day and a half they had talks with the representative of Vela and the player on WhastApp.

"Yes I did, but he told me that right now you couldn't because the situation was very difficult because of the great performance he is having in the MLS, ”he indicated.

However, Ricardo clarified that Vela could return to the team that formed him in Mexico later. "(He told me that) the doors in the future could be open", I note.

Marco Fabián

Marco Fabián did not renew his contract with Qatar's Al-Sadd and is still looking for a new club (Photo: Instagram / @ marcofabian_10)

The Herd manager assured that Marco Fabián Yes, it could be an option for the team led by Luis Fernando Tena. "The door is open", highlighted in the interview.

"You can't say no to a player who's been to Europe, who has been selected nationally, who already knows our institution, who knows Mexican soccer and rivals, ”he explained.

However, he sees the possibility of the midfielder as difficult. "At the moment I see it difficult, because the team is well formed"he sentenced.

It is worth remembering that Marco Fabián did not renew contract with the Al-Sadd of Qatar and still looking for a new club. The midfielder also played in Liga MX with another team: Blue Cross.

