Chivas only thinks about qualifying the Liguilla within the first four places

With Víctor Manuel Vucetich in front of the bench, the people from Guadalajara seek to be among the first four teams in the general table (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

After the departure of Luis Fernando Tena, the Chivas they have a positive streak of two games with victory. Now with Victor Manuel Vucetich in front of the bench, the tapatíos seek to be among the first four teams in the general table.

This was commented by the defender Jesus Sanchez at a press conference. “Chivas cannot think of less. We want to rank as high as we can. We are going step by step, there are many points in dispute and we are going to try to improve as the matches go by, ”he commented.

Regarding Vucetich's work, El Chapito recalled that he has little in the institution, but he recognized his great journey in Mexico. "He is an already proven coach in Mexican soccer and we have to support him", assured.

“Victor is a winning coach. It is a pride that I am here and what we have to do is work to give the results that the institution requires, ”remarked the 30-year-old defender.

The right-back commented that the process of changing strategists has been complicated (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

He pointed out that the Mexican coach's approach is one of sacrifice for the team and they have to adapt to that idea. "We have worked with him little, but I think that unity and order on the pitch is something that emphasizes a lot.. It emphasizes the sacrifice for the partner ”, he explained.

However, the right-back commented that the process of changing strategists has been complicated. “The reality is that constant change is difficult. They are issues that do not correspond to us. Victor arrives and we have to do our best to obtain the expected results ”, he added.

The Mexican defender pointed out that asking for a long process from the players is only possible with work on the field of play. “They are complicated subjects. What we can do is ask for it on the pitch. With the teacher Tena we did not have the desired results, but asking is not in our hands”, He concluded.

Tapatío's debut

This Tuesday, Tapatío, the historic Chivas subsidiary, returns (Photo: Twitter / @TapatioCD)

This Tuesday he returns Tapatio, the historic Chivas affiliate, and will debut against Cimarrones of Sonora in the Expansion League MX. Therefore, the forward Sebastian Martinez He pointed out that it is a great opportunity for young footballers.

"I feel that it is a great opportunity to be able to play in Tapatío, which is a team of tradition and history. A lot of pride because it is a team from Jalisco and I think it will be an opportunity to move up and do things well, "said the 19-year-old striker.

Chevi pointed out that coach Alberto Coyote has an "excellent group" to face the new tournament. “It has many capabilities and we are working to achieve the objectives. It will be a great test because we come from the quarry ”, he added.

It is a pride. I feel like they are going to give us a lot of opportunity. It's a matter of giving you results

Forward Sebastián Martínez pointed out that it is a great opportunity for young footballers (Photo: Twitter / @TapatioCD)

Martínez acknowledged that it is a privilege to be the forward of Tapatío because it is a door to return to be in the Chivas squad in the maximum circuit. "I feel that it is a great opportunity and I am working every day to be considered in the first team", he indicated.

And it is that the young breaker made his debut a few weeks ago in the First Division in the defeat against Santos Laguna (2-0). "Thank God I was given the opportunity to debut. It is the first step in a stage that is going to grow little by little. I have always been a worker and I try to learn as much as I can ”, he concluded.

Tapatío will debut this Tuesday against Cimarrones de Sonora, in what will be the opening match of the Liga de Expansión MX. The game will be at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and will be broadcast on the network Fox Sports on cable television.

