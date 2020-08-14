"Chivas must always play at their best," said Chore Mejía after the rojiblanca win over Juárez

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Liga MX Femenil returned after a long fast due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: Courtesy / Bravas de Juárez)

The Liga MX Women returned after a long fast due to the pandemic of COVID-19. In the opening match of the tournament, the Bravas de Juárez received at Chivas de Guadalajara, where the visitors had an overwhelming dominance.

"It was a good match. I am very happy, beyond the result, for the performance of the girls ", he commented Edgar Mejia, coach of the rojiblancas, on the victory of his team (0-4).

The Sacred Flock added its first three points thanks to the annotations of Maria Sanchez, Michelle Gonzalez and the two targets of Alicia Cervantes. However, the Mexican strategist commented that they should not lower their arms for the tidy victory.

“You have to keep your feet on the ground. In the end we go step by step because we still have a long way to go. I am blessed to have a team that in a few days was grasping the idea that I wanted, "he expressed at a press conference.

The Bravas de Juárez lost 0-4 against the Chivas de Guadalajara (Photo: Courtesy / Bravas de Juárez)

In turn, he ruled out that his players have lowered their arms after the four goals scored in the absence of half an hour from the outcome of the match. “The girls from Bravas came out with everything, they did their wear and tear and it made us a little uncomfortable. We adjusted and took control again, ”explained the Chore.

“We have to be humble and know that this was a good game, nothing more. I am very grateful to my team because they understood what I was looking for. We can play good or bad, but the delivery for the colors is not negotiable”, The former Chivas footballer also highlighted.

Finally, the Mexican reiterated that delivery is the most important thing for the operation of his staff. "I am convinced that Chivas should always play at their best.. I don't know if all the games can be played this way, but I knew we had to start a hundred, "he concluded.

"We face a great team"

Gabino Amparán regretted the defeat this Thursday (Photo: Courtesy / Bravas de Juárez)

The coach of Las Bravas, Gabino Amparán, lamented the defeat of this Thursday. However, he recognized the great work of the soccer players from Guadalajara who achieved a great triumph in the first game of the season.

"I feel bitter about the result and a feeling that we lack the rhythm of the game because we do not have preparation games. Also, we face a great team that is seen with rhythm and dynamics ”, declared the helmsman.

However, he described this match as "a single fall" and pointed out that they must work mentally for their next commitment. “You have to compose yourself on the subject of soul. We have to take back our strength that we have transmitted throughout the matches of the last tournament ”, explained the former player minutes after Mejía.

Amparán recognized that the experience and investment of the Guadalajara team was superior to that of his team (Photo: Courtesy / Bravas de Juárez)

He acknowledged that the experience and investment of the Guadalajara team was superior to that of his squad, which only has a few games in the competition. “They take us three years and we are a new team, but we will get stronger over time ”, he asserted.

Finally, he affirmed that they will seek to improve collectively in order to qualify for the Liguilla. “We must aspire to achieve the classification. We must aspire to the first eight teams and day by day improve”, He concluded.

The next border game will be visiting against Queretaro at the La Corregidora Stadium. Likewise, the Chivas will receive the Centellas del Necaxa at the Verde Valle facilities.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS

Liga MX's double discourse on gender violence

Three years after the birth of the Liga MX Femenil, wage inequality continues

Micaela Sandoval: "We are very far from professional men's football"

Historic change in Dutch football: Ellen Fokkema will be the first player to join a men's team