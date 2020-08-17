Chivas confused one of their footballers with Chapo Guzmán

Share it:

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

Chivas beat the Athletic of San Luis (2-1) and earned his second championship win. However, a curious moment happened during the game and it was not on the field of play.

As has become customary in football, the rojiblanco club narrated the meeting through its Twitter account. While the score was equalized to zero, the defender Jesus Sanchez He stole the ball to avoid the Las Tunas attack.

"Great coverage of Chapo Guzmán and it prevents the rival from escaping through the band ”, was the tweet from the Guadalajara account. Although it might be thought that there is no problem in the publication, there is a little confusion in the names.

Chivas confused Jesús Sánchez el Chapo Guzmán (Photo: Special)

The Sacred Flock confused Jesús Sánchez, who is nicknamed El Chapo, with the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera. However, the blunder was removed seconds later to leave no evidence of the error.

The rest of the game went smoothly. Also, the rojiblanca fans were able to celebrate the first victory of Víctor Manuel Vucetich as coach of his team, as well as the second victory in Guard1anes 2020.

Just a matter of time

Chivas beat the Las Tunas two goals to one (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

After the victory this Saturday, King Midas commented that his team still lacks work to show good operation. In addition, he added that his players have good characteristics for this to happen soon.

“This is going to be a matter of time (the group's adaptation to its system), there are very good characteristics of the players and we fully trust that the squad can give more, we will look for alternatives and solutions to be able to increase the level of collective play, ”he explained at a press conference.

In turn, he pointed out that the victory will help them mentally, after the bad start of the tournament they had with Luis Fernando Tena. “The result is very good and allows the team to continue growing, that the self-esteem increases ”, indicated.

Víctor Manuel pointed out that the victory will help them mentally, after the bad start of the tournament they had with Luis Fernando Tena Vucetich (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

“The points are fundamental and more with all the problems due to the coronavirus (absences due to contagion). We still have a lot of work to do to keep improving on all the court factors and better understand the players in order to get the most benefit from them ”, assured Vucetich.

The Mexican coach said that they have only had a few days of training, but the victory was thanks to the continuity of the previous work. "Without a doubt it is very little work time, but we gave continuity to the characteristics of the players", he asserted.

I know that there are many positive things in this team and we will try to take advantage of it in order to obtain the results we want

Vucetich highlighted the great work of José Juan Macías and Fernando Beltrán (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

Finally, he highlighted the great work of his scorer Jose Juan Macías and his midfielder Fernando Beltran. “Beltrán did a great job and in general everyone has trained very well. This result gives us a lot of peace of mind to be able to work ”, he explained.

On Macias, Vuce said he was surprised by the potential of the young forward. “I have been surprised by its characteristics, it has enormous potential, today he did work of sacrifice, participated in the joint work and intervened in the approaches, he will continue to grow and be important for Chivas ”, he concluded.

